Bringing cheetahs back

To truly revive the Indian cheetah population, India should swap a few Asiatic Gir lions for Asiatic Iranian cheetahs. Iran had native wild Asiatic lions in the past before they became extinct locally. It could be a win-win situation for both India and Iran to reclaim a lost animal. This idea was conceived in the past but was not carried out. If all goes well we may see the world’s fastest land animal prowling again on India’s grasslands.

A. Kutub Shamshudin,

Chennai

It will be a test case for Madhya Pradesh, which has one of the largest tiger populations; it also has a white tiger safari. Before any cheetah introduction, the prey base has to be reviewed. Importantly, there must be social and environmental impact assessment. Introduction of the cheetah is bound to increase a tourism-based economy.

Diwakar Prasad Tiwari,

Bara, Satna, Madhya Pradesh

