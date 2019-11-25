Bowled over

That a record number of fans were present to watch the longer format of cricket, and in a new garb, shows that day-night Test matches are here to stay and the cricket-loving nation has welcomed it with open arms. It is sure to revive Test cricket which has not been in the pink of health. India must now play pink ball games against stronger teams.
M. Pradyu,
Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala
