Borewells as traps

Irresponsible and careless handling of abandoned or under-construction tubewell pits is snatching the lives of young children across the length and breadth of the country. Men and machinery are being used to rescue the victim, with lakhs of rupees being spent; in most cases the efforts fail to bear results. It is disheartening that people are not learning any lessons from the past incidents. The authorities need to crack the whip and ensure that tubewell operations are safe. Those who endanger human lives must be penalised heavily. There have to be awareness campaigns too at regular intervals.

Dr. Mohan Mangattussery,

Kochi