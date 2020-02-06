Letters

Big Three

It comes as news to me that Novak Djokovic’s story is one of rags to riches (‘Sport’ page, “‘Greatest’ tag there for the taking” and “Novak has put Serbia on the map”, both February 4). I feel that as of now, there is no big three. Only the big two, Novak and Rafael Nadal. Federer, my favourite, appears to be losing steam if one judges his serves and strokes. He is still good enough to reach the quarters, but thereafter, it becomes the familiar thus far and no further. But all three are great because of their persona off court. All are polite, non-controversial, and philanthrophic.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

