Biden and work ahead

The only palpable reason for the Donald Trump administration to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was to show the agreement signed by its predecessor, the Obama administration, in a bad light. As it was the U.S. which reneged on its commitments under the agreement, it is for it to restore and live up to them. For Iran, it is a case of once bitten twice shy. It is not fair to ask other countries to adapt and reshape their policies in tune with the interests of the U.S. To nurture international relations, a policy of give-and-take is a must. Israel and Saudi Arabia are opposing the JCPOA only because they want to isolate Iran by all means. It is for the Biden administration to adopt a much more holistic approach in its West Asia policies.
C.G. Kuriakose,
Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala
One of the distinct features of Mr. Biden’s approach to governance has been to try and seek as much bipartisan support as possible in moving ahead. He has not blamed anybody by name in his speeches and has correctly identified “lies” as the malaise that the nation must get rid of. This is despite the most provocative run-up to his inauguration, the hostile attitude of many across the aisle, and even the impatience of some of his colleagues on the critical impeachment. He is openly confident that he will be able to take the Republicans on board eventually for things such as aid plans. This is the hallmark of sincere, unadulterated democracy.
M. Balakrishnan,
Bengaluru
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath