Biden and work ahead

The only palpable reason for the Donald Trump administration to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was to show the agreement signed by its predecessor, the Obama administration, in a bad light. As it was the U.S. which reneged on its commitments under the agreement, it is for it to restore and live up to them. For Iran, it is a case of once bitten twice shy. It is not fair to ask other countries to adapt and reshape their policies in tune with the interests of the U.S. To nurture international relations, a policy of give-and-take is a must. Israel and Saudi Arabia are opposing the JCPOA only because they want to isolate Iran by all means. It is for the Biden administration to adopt a much more holistic approach in its West Asia policies.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Malippara, Kothamangalam, Kerala

One of the distinct features of Mr. Biden’s approach to governance has been to try and seek as much bipartisan support as possible in moving ahead. He has not blamed anybody by name in his speeches and has correctly identified “lies” as the malaise that the nation must get rid of. This is despite the most provocative run-up to his inauguration, the hostile attitude of many across the aisle, and even the impatience of some of his colleagues on the critical impeachment. He is openly confident that he will be able to take the Republicans on board eventually for things such as aid plans. This is the hallmark of sincere, unadulterated democracy.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru