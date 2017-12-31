Beyond boundaries

Cricket is a very popular sport, especially in India. Since 2005, an international cricket event for the learning disabled known as the Inas Tri-Nations Series has grown from strength to strength. The most recent tournament was organised in July 2017 in England. Ever since its inception, only South Africa, England and Australia have competed in this event and all three countries have support from their mainstream federations. With the next event in 2019, one hopes that India takes part in the event and adds impetus to the cricketing movement. It needs to grow.
Winston Stubbs,
Cape Town, South Africa
