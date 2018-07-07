Batting for gambling

It is a tragedy that instead of suggesting strong measures to curb the menace of betting, the Law Commission has recommended the opposite. What a shame that it has advocated revenue to the government also as one of the reasons to legitimise it. If law makers and the custodians of governance are determined to follow the easy way out, there can only be trouble ahead (“Allow gambling in sports but regulate it, says law panel”, July 6).

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

The recommendations are hard to digest as the situation in the country is not ripe for any such move. The ultimate sufferers will be the common people. It looks as if the Commission has done this in order to help vested interests. Such a move will harm the middle class and the poor.

Tilak Subramanian V.,

Kunjibettu, Udupi, Karnataka

While the older generation and those who are conservatives might baulk at the idea of legalising this “social menace”, it is time that citizens realise that betting/gambling continues to be practised clandestinely across the country by different age groups. The scale cannot be fathomed. It is naive to believe that the fear of punishment will be a deterrent. The need of the hour is to start regulating it as it will help fill government coffers which can then be used judiciously for public welfare.

Chirag Sharma,

New Delhi

Gambling is about risking money for an uncertain outcome in the hope of winning. Legalising gambling will be a great step as it would help in investments, perhaps aid employment, generate revenue and boost tourism. It could reduce the problem of black money in India. However, there needs to be strict data protection, proper implementation and continuous monitoring. Also in India, there is the additional issue of those who are economically backward, and there must be safeguards. With technology, it may be possible to restrict gambling.

Nageswara Rao Devarakonda,

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh