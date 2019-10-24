Letters

Batting for five

Restricting Test matches to five selected centres, if taken seriously, would be a retrograde move (‘Sport’ page, “Kohli bats for select test venues”, October 23). Over the past few decades, the game, which was urban-centric for long, was taken to the interior areas, with meticulous planning. It provided an opportunity to local players from small towns to watch live the cricketing skills of many a Test cricket legend. Despite the popularity of the shorter formats, Test matches are where the technical skills of a player come to the fore, helping budding cricketers from the interiors to hone their skills. It is also bizarre to compare India, a vast country, with other cricket playing countries, which have limited venues to host matches. If “crowd pulling” is an issue, the BCCI can issue tickets at subsidised rates or even a free entry to selected groups; anyway the cricketing body gets huge revenue from other formats of the game.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

