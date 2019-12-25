Letters

Banned notes, assets

That V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, used demonetised notes to purchase immoveable properties is puzzling and perplexing (“How Sasikala bought properties wuth demonetised currency notes”, December 24). What is happening in Tamil Nadu? How can anyone think of such a large-scale, illegal transaction? The lay public is interested to know how sharks are let off in such scams, especially when there are claims of the loopholes in the system having been plugged and there being stringent checks at all levels.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

