Letters

Bangladesh’s World Cup win

 

Bangladesh snatched victory from under India’s nose to win their maiden under-19 World Cup title. The laudable and admirable bunch of Bangladesh junior cricketers showcased their immense potential that was found lacking in the senior players and it’s only fitting that they overhauled an Asian giant on a day their senior side was folding in a Test match against another Asian giant. (Sport, “I hope our win will work as a stepping stone to take our cricket forward: Akbar,” Feb.13). The finals showed that Bangladesh aren’t any more a pushover. The triumph augurs well for Bangladesh’s cricket and a confident group of young talents are now waiting to be picked in the national side.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

