Bail to riot convicts

The Supreme Court’s granting of interim bail to 14 life convicts — guilty of killing 23 persons of a minority community in a gruesome way — could unfortunately set a new precedent for such cases (Front page, “14 sentenced to life in Gujarat riots case granted bail,” Jan. 29). It is not very clear on what grounds the convicts were granted bail simultaneously. The purpose and impact of weekly six-hour “spiritual and social service” is also a bit vague. In these polarised times, the move sends an unwanted message to the society, more so to the family of the victims who could be left with a sense of injustice.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu