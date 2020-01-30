Bail to riot convicts

The Supreme Court’s granting of interim bail to 14 life convicts — guilty of killing 23 persons of a minority community in a gruesome way — could unfortunately set a new precedent for such cases (Front page, “14 sentenced to life in Gujarat riots case granted bail,” Jan. 29). It is not very clear on what grounds the convicts were granted bail simultaneously. The purpose and impact of weekly six-hour “spiritual and social service” is also a bit vague. In these polarised times, the move sends an unwanted message to the society, more so to the family of the victims who could be left with a sense of injustice.
Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.