Bad black money law

Misinformation regarding the quantum of black money in the economy, which is sometimes blown out of proportions by people with vested interests, has resulted in the legislature making bad laws on the same issue (Editorial page, “Inaccurate diagnosis, draconian remedy,” Dec. 20). The fact that there are a huge number of tax evaders in our country also shows the lack of faith people have in the government’s service delivery apparatus. The government must wake up to the problem, and take a proactive approach to solve the issues faced by the citizens to regain their confidence, and also adopt a carrot-and-stick policy to solve the black money issue. It can draft realistic policies which provide incentives like less tax on undisclosed black money and an assurance that there will be no harassment by the tax officials. Further, through mutual legal assistance treaties, the government can expose the black money hoarders and confiscate their assets. It should be remembered that every law made must act as an enabler for the law-abiding citizen and as a deterrent to the law-breaking citizen. Bad laws help no one.

Supreeth K.,

Bengaluru

In normal circumstances, when governments use the prohibitory order to pre-empt protests, it should attract strong condemnation as the right to dissent falls under the fundamental right to freedom of expression (Editorial, “Protest and order,” Dec. 20). However, it is also possible to extend the benefit of the doubt to the Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh governments for being extra cautious in the light of the violent incidents that occurred in several parts during the anti-CAA agitations. Despite the government’s reiteration that the CAA does not take away the rights of Indian citizens, the protesters seem to be in no mood to listen. It is difficult for any government to deal with leaderless crowds of angry agitators that could easily transform into lawless mobs. It is disappointing that the government’s adversaries seem more interested in adding fuel to the fire rather than acting as responsible mediators and interlocutors who would boldly debunk the myths associated with the CAA. In Kerala, barring a few incidents, political leaders and parties led the protests and ensured that the situation did not go out of hand. It is unreasonable to place the burden of ensuring peace solely on the shoulders of the state.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram