Azadi from CAA

This refers to the article “Raising azadi slogans amounts to sedition, says Adityanath (Jan. 23). It looked like the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was threatening the anti-CAA protesters, rather than addressing a rally of CAA supporters. The term azadi has been defined by the protesters several times. They want freedom from the flawed CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC); freedom from discrimination; freedom from unemployment and other issues affecting the society. The Chief Minister seems to have ignored these comments. Further, it is unfortunate that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are adamant in their statements that it is the Opposition that is spearheading these protests. Do they really think that citizens don’t have our own mind and reasoning?

Ranjit Nimbalkar,

Pune, Maharashtr