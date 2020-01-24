Letters

Azadi from CAA

more-in

 

This refers to the article “Raising azadi slogans amounts to sedition, says Adityanath (Jan. 23). It looked like the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was threatening the anti-CAA protesters, rather than addressing a rally of CAA supporters. The term azadi has been defined by the protesters several times. They want freedom from the flawed CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC); freedom from discrimination; freedom from unemployment and other issues affecting the society. The Chief Minister seems to have ignored these comments. Further, it is unfortunate that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are adamant in their statements that it is the Opposition that is spearheading these protests. Do they really think that citizens don’t have our own mind and reasoning?

Ranjit Nimbalkar,

Pune, Maharashtr

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 1:29:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/azadi-from-caa/article30636878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY