Ayodhya verdict

Even going by the logic that the apex court is ‘supreme but not infallible’, the unanimous judgment of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a case as important and long-standing as the Ayodhya dispute, is a welcome one. Obviously, the court arrived at its conclusion after going through thousands of pages of documents. Importantly, the verdict did not vindicate the Ram Janmabhoomi movement (Front page, “Temple at disputed site, mosque within Ayodhya, rules SC,” Nov. 10). The allotment of five acres land to Muslims should not be considered as charity but a recognition of their right to worship. The Centre and all State governments deserve appreciation for ensuring that not a single untoward incident took place. All political parties and religious outfits would now do well to accept the verdict in letter and spirit, not to issue any provocative statements and concentrate on more serious issues plaguing the nation.

B. Harish,

Alappuzha, Kerala

Coming as it does from the apex court, the verdict should be seen as upholding Indian Constitution. However, the issue dragged on for far too much time. Even ignoring the pre-British and the British eras, it took more than 70 years. While it is repeatedly said that ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ the truth remains that the wheels of our system, including judiciary, run very slow.

That there is acceptance of the judgment from most sections of society, including Muslims, should be seen as a positive outcome. However, we cannot overlook the other circumstances surrounding the Ayodhya episode. The apex court held that the destruction of Babri Masjid in 1992 was an ‘egregious’ violation of the rule of law. Probably the 1934 communal riots that damaged the structure and the 1949 incident when idols were installed inside the mosque were also violations of law. One wonders how the court, even after considering these factors, ruled the way it did.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

This is the first time in the history of free India that the apex court has given its verdict based purely on faith and religious belief rather than facts and evidence. The order to allocate five acres of land to the Sunni Muslim Board, after handing over the entire disputed land measuring 2.77 acres to the Hindus, adds insult to injury for the Muslims. Further, the court’s unwarranted insistence that construction of a temple should commence immediately with government funds drives one to doubt whether the learned judges had only interests of the majority community in mind.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The ruling was along expected lines. However, it cannot be accepted as just unless a few assurances are given. One, no more Islamic structures should be destroyed. Two, the culprits involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid and the subsequent riots should be punished. The victims of those acts of communal violence should be compensated. Three, hate propaganda should be avoided by all sections.

Thahira Iqbal,

Chennai

The court used the word ‘secular’ multiple times in a verdict whose essence, far from being secular, was inclined more towards faith than facts. Using archaeological remnants and accounts of foreign travellers as evidence in a polarised land dispute case is rather specious. Archaeologists Supriya Varma and Jaya Menon, who were involved in the excavation exercise, have clearly enunciated how irregular and outdated methods were used to alter the remains retrieved at the site to justify the proposed theory of the existence of a Ram Mandir. There is a danger of this judicial pronouncement being misconstrued as a tacit approval of demolition and excavations in other religious places. The state must allay the fears of minorities and provide protection to their places of worship to avoid any clashes of beliefs.

Y. Meena,

Hyderabad

The judges have spoken and the Ram Janmabhoomi has been restored to the followers of Lord Ram while those who had laid claim to the site where the Babri Masjid that was demolished on December 1992 was located have been offered a five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. The Supreme Court leaned heavily on the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that deemed that the Babri Masjid was not constructed on barren land, implying that an existing structure had been demolished to make way for the mosque. However, no conclusive proof that it was a temple that had been demolished was available. Is this a Solomonic judgment, as adjudged by the government, including the Prime Minister and several Hindu organisations, including those that were party to the suit? Or is this the manifestation of a majoritarian edge? While the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Sunni Wakf Board have been ambivalent about the judgment though they found little to cheer in it, AIMIM leader and MP Azaddudin Owaisi has not minced any words in critiquing the judgment and has called for the rejection of the five acres of land that has been offered to the Sunni Wakf Board. Whether the Muslim bodies would go in for a review petition will be known only after the dust settles and a clear picture of the entire judgment becomes clear.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The Supreme Court judgment on Saturday has settled the land title dispute. With the permission to construct temple at the site and allocation of suitable land to the Muslim side elsewhere, the Supreme Court has tried displaying some balance. The Waqf Board can decide to use the five-acre land allotted to it to construct a state-of-art research institute devoted to sciences, social sciences and even theological studies which will serve as a means to achieve the cherished goals which the makers of Constitution had laid. This is no way undermines the importance and sanctity of a mosque but serves the broader goal of societal development. That will eventually help in ending the atmosphere of hate in Ayodhya and will lead to a better society.

M. Sabahuddin,

New Delhi

A comprehensive reading of the Supreme Court’s judgment reflects a combination of legal and practical approach. One must not forget that cases about the disputed site were pending for decades in various courts. The Supreme Court considered the essential points only while delivering the judgment, which alone could have been the perfect and proper approach. The documentary evidence which overwhelmingly proved that there existed a structure before the construction of Babri Masjid perhaps ultimately led to this decision. Ordering allocation of land in Ayodhya itself for construction of a mosque was a masterstroke. The unanimous view of the Constitution Bench, which included one Muslim judge, is unlikely to be reversed if any appeal is filed. By and large, people of all religions have accepted the verdict. This only shows that people have realised that there is no point in quarrelling any further as there are more pressing issues to be resolved. This verdict, second only to Kesavananda Bharati in importance, is a badge of honour to the legal fraternity. Hopefully, the media will not give importance to the stray discordant voices.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

As law-abiding citizens, we are obliged to respect, accept and abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid title suit and we do. At the same time, we can pronounce our opinions about the verdict freely. There is space for divergent opinions in our democracy. The voluminous verdict dripping with infirmities appears to represent a resolution of the property dispute for a final closure than a reasoned ruling to meet the end of justice. It is hard to say that the apex court’s ruling handing over the entire disputed site (2.77 acres) to the Ram Lalla overturning the Allahabad High Court’s three-way partition of the contested land has indeed advanced or sufficiently served the cause of ‘equitable justice’.

We are not quite persuaded that acknowledging the installation of idols under the central dome under cover of darkness in 1949 and the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in 1992 as ‘violations of the law’ or illegal acts (would it dissuade the right-wing elements from eyeing other places of worship on their agenda?) and allotting five acres of alternative piece of land to Muslims for the construction of a mosque as a favour and as a face-saver have fully upheld secularism, equality of religions and the rule of law.

It is most unfortunate that the country’s top court went by the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India contested by eminent historians like Romila Thapar without convincing itself that there was indeed a Hindu temple beneath the demolished mosque. It is hard not to draw the inference that faith has prevailed over fact. It is ingenuous to suppose that the verdict that has given short shrift to Muslims and bruised them and cleared the decks for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya has nothing whatsoever to do with Hindus’ superior numbers, the current political scenario and a Hindutva-oriented right-wing party being in power. The crucial question to ask is whether the verdict is constitutionally and morally defensible. It would be a sad day for Indian democracy when the ‘minorities’ are left to feel that they are left to the mercies of the ‘majority’.

Hindu revivalists who go about ‘correcting historical wrongs’ will do well to consecrate a Dalit as the head priest of the Ram temple, to be visited by millions of devotees and tourists, to make atonement for past wrongs done to lower castes. It is time to turn the page and put an end to religious encroachment into politics, pitting one community against another if progress and prosperity are to be achieved. As Indians who live cheek by jowl, we must end the endless squabbles over places of worship and break down the sectarian divide.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu