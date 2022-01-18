Australia deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation and resultant deportation from Australia for being unvaccinated (Page 1 and ‘Sport’ page, January 17) has had its effect — the vital message that no one has the right to put another person’s health in jeopardy by flouting protocols. Thankfully, the entire saga will only strengthen the case for the jab.

S. Sanjeevi Rao,

Puducherry

Djokovic’s Grand Slam record chase will have to wait. There is no doubt that the Serbian star’s dizzying drama has polarised opinion worldwide.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

It is unfortunate that a tennis star of the stature of Djokovic expressed ‘extreme disappointment’, and then added that he “respected the ruling and would cooperate with the authorities”. The star should not only have got himself vaccinated but also been seen vigorously advocating vaccination to dispel the fears of vaccine sceptics.

Finally, what kind of a message is he also sending to his people in Serbia where the COVID-19 virus is raging?

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The story from beginning to end reminded me of my experience in New Zealand. I underwent the experience of paying a $400 fine at Wellington airport for inadvertently carrying an apple in my laptop bag and forgetting to mention it in my airport entry form on arrival. Sorry, Djokovic. Rules are rules. And as a world champion, the general public expects much better from you.

K. Ramachandran,

Chennai