At Roland Garros

By lifting his maiden Grand Slam title in the French Open mixed-doubles along with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, Rohan Bopanna has made every Indian proud. Though they were broken once, Bopanna and Dabrowski showed their nerves, fought back dauntlessly and converted three of the five breakpoint opportunities they got to push the match into a tie-break. The hour-and-six-minutes match was a pleasure to watch. Tennis is a game India needs to develop after Bopanna has become the fourth Indian ever to clinch a major international tennis event.

R. Sampath,

Chennai