Assam’s primary school woes

The floods in Assam this year left hundreds of houses damaged and more than two lakh people had to be accommodated in over 800 relief camps. The disaster also brought into light a serious problem faced by the education sector throughout the State. As per reports and information from the All Assam Primary Teachers’ Association, as many as 15,000 primary schools throughout the State have been damaged due to the havoc wreaked by this year’s floods. This certainly makes us question the infrastructure of schools and primary education institutions and whether or not they receive enough attention from the State government. The Association has called for schools to be rebuilt and remunerations to be handed within the next months. Several schools that were spared by the floods still continue to be used as shelter homes and relief camps for homeless victims due to which the new academic session hasn’t begun even after completion of summer break.

However, this disheartening scenario did not dash the hopes of the students and teachers of the Faluguri Nayapara Lower Primary School, as they continued to study even after their school collapsed in erosion caused by the flood waters. The school collapsed after three years of continuous erosion and nothing was done to make things better, such is the condition of primary schools in Assam. Clearly, many other attempts have been made by various organisations to draw the government’s attention towards a plethora of problems plaguing the education sector within the State and yet we stand where we do.

Only 60.23% of the 3.36 lakh students who appeared for HSLC exam this year managed to pass the examination. This is among the lowest in the region after the rate in Arunachal Pradesh, which has had a pass percentage of 41.96% in this year’s matriculation exam. Tripura has seen a passing percentage of 64.60% this year, Nagaland of 68.29%; Manipur of 74.69%; Mizoram of 76.69%; and Meghalaya has seen an improvement from 54.04% last year to a whopping 75.38% this year in the Class X examinations under its State board.

Unless the condition of primary schools and other educational institutions improves in all spheres, right from infrastructure to qualified teachers and all other forms of educational aid to students, we can be assured that the state of Assam will continue to remain in a sorry state.

Rifa Deka,

Guwahati