Assam’s position

Assam rejected Congress because Congress was supportive of granting citizenship to illegal Bangladeshis. One reason for the Assamese to choose the BJP was its promise to implement the Assam Accord. The present government, by cleverly advancing the deadeline to December 31, 2014, has betrayed the points of the Accord. Assam risks losing its culture and languages if these migrants are given citizenship.
R.J. Hazarika
Bholabori, Lakhimpur, Assam
