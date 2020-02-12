Asia and the Oscars

It is heartwarming that South Korea’s Parasite, became the first foreign film to win the best picture and international feature category in the Oscars (‘Life’ page, February 11). It is a recognition to Asian films also, which lay more emphasis on familial bonds. The changing trend of Hollywood to include more actors from other countries and then award an Oscar is proof that the world is truly becoming a village. Indian filmmakers should understand that though cinema is a mass entertainer, quality is important. Our audience too has matured. We also have a rich culture and fine actors.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Order, please

I recently had a court experience for the first time. The moment the judge took his seat, advocates swarmed the desk even before the clerk began calling out case numbers. This is the normal practice, I was told. Where is the need for advocates to swarm the desk? Then there was some jostling, shoving and pushing. All this could easily be avoided with just one minor change: why not have the plaintiff’s advocate approach the judge from one side and defendant’s advocate from the other side, from the left and right of the judge’s side I mean when their numbers are called? Their clients may be seated away on the benches on their respective sides and may be expected to only stand or raise their hand to mark their presence. Will this not convenience the representation and make it more dignified than have advocates and their clients crowding the judge’s desk as though the judge is conducting a discount sale?

Mohan Das,

Bengaluru