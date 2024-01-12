Letters to The Editor — January 12, 2024

January 12, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The decision of the Congress party to decline the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya temple reminds us of Jawaharlal Nehru’s commendable commitment to the separation of state and religion during the opening ceremony of the Somnath temple in 1951. However, the political situation now is vastly different, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waiting to pounce on even the slightest opportunity in this highly sensitive religious issue. By prioritising an idealistic position over practical political considerations in an election year, the Congress may have further diminished its electoral prospects.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP leadership’s outbursts against the Congress following the grand old party’s decision should not come as a surprise, given the BJP’s propensity to weaponise religion as a political tool. It is noteworthy that even before the Congress’s decision was made public, some of the Shankacharyas too announced their decision to stay away. One wonders whether the BJP will now denounce the Shankaracharyas! It is more than evident that a purely religious ceremony is being converted into a virtual state function and being rushed through before a Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election is in place.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Social media use

X/Twitter, most often, is reduced to being a site built around knee-jerk reactions. Its word limit often leads to the spouting of one-liners that are meant to incite emotions rather than conversations. When it becomes a free for all and a tsunami of hate from both sides drowns out the reasonable voices, a crisis will emerge. Those in positions of power must realise the need to use social media carefully.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Minister’s remarks

Rajasthan Minister Babulal Kharadi’s remarks asking people to have more children as Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will build more houses for them” and also provide subsidised LPG cylinders leaves one at a loss for words. Mr. Kharadi is reported to have a large family himself. At last we have a Minister who leads by example!

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

‘Lit Fest’ library on wheels

It is encouraging that

The Hindu Lit Fest’s mobile library is in its second year of operation, in 2024 (in Chennai), and will try and promote literature, encourage the love for physical books, and foster discussion. Today’s reader is tomorrow’s leader.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

