Service charge waiver

The Central government has said that the consumers (in hotels and restaurants) need not pay service charges if they feel the service is not satisfactory (“Hotel service charge optional, says govt.” Jan.3). How can the government not be oblivious to the fact that hotel owners can easily increase the prices of dishes they supply and compensate the loss? In a country such as India, where the consumer awareness is low, sellers rule the roost.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Ranipet, Tamil Nadu