Clean bowled

“Enough is enough” is the passionate reaction of an average cricket fan (“SC bowls out top BCCI leaders”, Jan.3). It is time the game of cricket is cut to size, stripped of its disproportionate power, pelf and lucre and shown its rightful place in the league of other sports. One needs to recall the step-motherly attitude towards other sports.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

As the only sports body that is autonomous, the BCCI’s barons have surpassed the great ideals of sport. Cricket, a high order game, has been reduced to “cheerleader tamasha”. Even leading cricketers of yesteryear are reduced to playing second fiddle to these “rulers”. The respective State associations should abide by the Lodha Committee recommendations in toto.

S. Viswanathan,

Tiruchi

Sports administration organisations are almost all headed by politicians or those who have political connections despite their lack of knowledge of sports and being completely unconcerned about the well-being of the sport or sportspersons. Although it may take a while to see qualified and experienced people heading these organisations, a beginning has been made. Many a biopic on sportspersons shows the apathetic attitude of the administration and how it is by individual effort that sportspersons excel. The development should also pave the way to nurture facilities for sports to flourish in the country.

Amanvir Singh Tiwana,

Patiala, Punjab