ART legislation

22 February 2020 01:18 IST

While the legislative moves concerning Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and abortion are noteworthy, there is also a need to review the archaic laws covering guardianship and adoption rights. Easing of adoption procedures; encouraging couples to adopt older children, not simply infants; and expanding ambit of reproductive laws to cover unorthodox relationships are a few steps that will lay down a non-exclusionary and progressive legal framework recognising the legitimacy of new, emerging forms of family.

Tanvi Soni,

Advertising

Advertising

Jalandhar, Punjab