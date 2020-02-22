Letters

ART legislation

 

While the legislative moves concerning Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and abortion are noteworthy, there is also a need to review the archaic laws covering guardianship and adoption rights. Easing of adoption procedures; encouraging couples to adopt older children, not simply infants; and expanding ambit of reproductive laws to cover unorthodox relationships are a few steps that will lay down a non-exclusionary and progressive legal framework recognising the legitimacy of new, emerging forms of family.

Tanvi Soni,

Jalandhar, Punjab

