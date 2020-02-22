ART legislation

While the legislative moves concerning Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and abortion are noteworthy, there is also a need to review the archaic laws covering guardianship and adoption rights. Easing of adoption procedures; encouraging couples to adopt older children, not simply infants; and expanding ambit of reproductive laws to cover unorthodox relationships are a few steps that will lay down a non-exclusionary and progressive legal framework recognising the legitimacy of new, emerging forms of family.
Tanvi Soni,
Jalandhar, Punjab
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.