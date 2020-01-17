Arrest of a DSP

The arrest of the Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh while ferrying two terrorists to Delhi raises several disturbing questions (Front page “Hizb ultras led police to rogue officer,” Jan. 14). It is even more disconcerting that despite such a murky background, the officer continued to enjoy the confidence of his seniors within the force. It is, however, to the credit of the Jammu and Kashmir police to have finally caught him red-handed in an act amounting to treason. His arrest has ignited controversy, with doubts being cast on the veracity of the official version of the Parliament attack of 2001. Afzal Guru, an accused in the attack, had purportedly made a startling claim in a letter to his lawyer that Singh forced him to take one of the five Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack to Delhi and to then arrange for his stay and other logistics ahead of the attack. It is intriguing that the CBI did not probe the matter further to unmask those who possibly facilitated the attack from behind, Singh included. Will the nation ever know the truth or will it remain buried under the thick layers of secrecy on the pretext of national security?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru