Army chief’s remarks

It is unbecoming of an Army chief, now outgoing, to make a political statement while still in service (Page 1, “Army Chief: leading crowds for arson is not leadership”, December 27). As an individual, everyone has the liberty to hold or have their opinion on everything, but one cannot claim liberty to ventilate all one’s opinions while holding a responsible position in an organisation. Unfortunately, the Army’s chief’s tone and tenor only strengthen the perception that such statements made at the fag end of the person’s tenure are in order to seek a post-retirement posting. The government must strive to uphold the glory and the strict discipline the Indian Army is known for.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

With his sweeping remarks, the Army chief has not only overstepped the much important line held in high esteem in a constitutional democracy (the division of the polity from the military and the very supremacy of civilian leadership over the military) but also done great damage to his reputation and the office he holds. His publicly expressed conviction could only add impetus to the attempts by Central government to criminalise the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The Army chief’s intemperate remarks should be perceived as yet another straw in the wind indicating the gathering threat to our established democratic way of life. His comments deserve outright condemnation. In these current and troubled times his words may be music to the ears of the ruling establishment. However, it is incumbent on the part of a democratically elected government to perceive the long-term danger inherent in such transgressions and nip them in the bud. That the uncharacteristic utterances came at the fag end of his career make one suspect the motive too.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

It is shocking that the outgoing Army chief has made a statement that is odd. One who leads from the front, whether it is in the right or wrong direction, is called a leader. And, it requires some qualities to gather support from the public, which cannot be acquired by holding higher offices. The Army chief is there to protect the country and he most not forget that those who are ruling the country are now toiling to destroy every constitutional institution, and even the Constitution itself.

Anoop P.S.,

Kollam, Kerala

Perhaps the Army chief is being criticised a bit too unfairly. The context was about leading people in the right direction and it would be incorrect to interpret this as inteference by the Indian Army in civilian affairs. The ‘democratic leaders’ should realise that the patience of the Army cannot and should not be tested through despicable acts or deeds that endanger the smooth conduct of democracy.

B. Veerakumaran Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram