Archbishop’s apology

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has shown admirable candour and courage to call his Church “deeply institutionally racist” and apologise for Britain’s treatment of black people and other minorities since Second World War (World page, “Anglican leader calls his Church deeply racist,” Feb. 13). The British government owes a forthright answer for not giving documents confirming citizenship, and denying basic rights, to the Windrush generation that moved from Caribbean colonies to the United Kingdom to help rebuild it from the ravages and ruins of war. The Archbishop’s call to decisively do justice in the matter is poignant. Will the political leadership suitably respond? It is time that all religions and their heads spoke vehemently against all kinds of injustice and exploitation. It is a duty that they all owe to the gods who they proclaim and worship.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

