Arbitrary, anti-secular

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a lot of promises in 2014 and 2019. The party said it would create one crore jobs per year, bring back black money and make India a manufacturing powerhouse. Now, keeping aside all such assurances, it is focusing solely on its communal agenda. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) run against the very secular character of the nation and its Constitution. These exercises are neither the demands of the people nor the demands of the situation (“A patently unconstitutional piece of legislation,” Dec. 12).

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The passage of CAB is a retrograde step and brings out the anti-Muslim attitude of the BJP government. Can the party cite a single reason for not including Muslim refugees in the list of beneficiaries? Moreover, what is the necessity of bringing in such an Act, when there are other pressing concerns like the economy, jobs and crimes against women? The BJP had earlier encroached upon the personal law of Muslims through its Bill criminalising triple talaq. Further, it was not only slow in reacting to crimes against Muslims, its members even felicitated those involved in such crimes. The party’s dream of making India a ‘Hindu rashtra’ is detrimental to the social fabric of the nation.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Dubai

The CAB, one of the most discriminatory pieces of legislation in the history of India, brings the country closer to realising V.D. Savarkar’s dream of a Hindu nation. The Bill could make India, de jure, a country for Hindus, killing the spirit of tolerance and diversity our country has so zealously guarded. Home Minister Amit Shah is fulfilling the agenda of the RSS and also making it obvious that his party is only for the believers of Hindutva ideology.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

It is only a matter of time before the CAB is subject to the scrutiny of courts. The Bill marks another fallout of the brute majority Indian voters have given to the BJP. The gesture of allowing persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries is nothing more than political posturing, at the cost of the idea of India and its constitutional morality. Many more such moves could be on the table of the government’s de facto Number 2, perhaps designed to make stateless non-BJP voters. A question that arises is: are we now even qualified to label Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh as ‘theocratic states’?

Rohan Rathi,

New Delhi

Mahesh Sachdev, a retired Indian diplomat, suggests that India should help Iraq create institutions suited for a developing multiethnic society. India? The great multiethnic success? Would the first step be a prescription for Iraq to lock up leaders and cut off the Internet? This, perhaps will be followed by a rash of lynching incidents and targeted attacks?

India is resembling a failed civilisation, a poisoning and poisoning state.

Syed Zaidi,

New Delhi