Apply the brakes

Having fallen prey to the mesmerising rhetoric of the Prime Minister — ‘sabka saath, sabka vikash’ in addition to ‘Acche din’, which never dawned — people had voted in his regime 2.0 with a brute majority. However, Prime Minister Modi and his party, the BJP, appear to be only realising their hidden agenda: of making India a Hindu rashtra. There is no evidence, short or long term, of plans in the areas of power generation, health care, infrastructure or, more crucially, of creating job opportunities.

While it is a matter for debate whether the debacle of the ruling party in the Jharkhand Assembly poll reflects its performance at the Centre, it could be reasonably construed that Mr. Modi and Amit Shah are losing their sheen. That said, the main Opposition party, the Congress, is not battle ready to seize the opportunity and make a comeback; it lacks vibrant energy and constructive strategy. All right-thinking citizens hope that good sense will prevail on Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to revisit their agenda. Otherwise, the end losers would be we the people.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Dubai, UAE

