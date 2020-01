The government must revise its adamant stand on the CAA. The anti-CAA protests led by the youths are not to oppose a certain political dispensation; instead, they aim to protect secularism, a key trait in our Constitution. Communalising citizenship is a huge disservice to the idea of pluralistic India. It is unwise to keep the youth engaged with protests and not capitalise on their skill power.

A. Hameed Yousuf,

Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh