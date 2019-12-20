Anti-CAA mood

To the cheerleaders of the right wing, the recent backlash against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act may look like a flash in the pan. But the reality is that discontent has been simmering since the government began the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam. Buoyed by the thumping majority it received, the Narendra Modi government mistakenly viewed it as a licence to impose its Hindutva agenda. To the Opposition, this should have provided the perfect ammunition to take a stand, But, the sad reality is that in spite of the voices raised, the Opposition is as divided as before. Only a united Opposition can force the government to re-examine the Act.

Abhishek S.,

Bengaluru

The nationwide agitation proves that people of our country cannot be divided in the name of religion. Though the CAA is alleged to be anti-Muslim, the solidarity shown by Indians of different hues seeking cancellation of the Act is really amazing. We have witnessed the avowed principle of our nation, ‘unity in diversity’, in the spontaneous agitations against the Act. It is time the government understood the sentiments and moods of the people and rescinded the Act, which appears to be against the country’s secular spirit.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The article “The last bastions of secular India,” (Op-Ed page, Dec. 20) has rightly touched on the rising tide of oppression that threatens to derail minority institutions like the Jamia Millia Islamiya and the Aligarh Muslim University. These institutions have witnessed large scale, albeit peaceful, demonstrations by students, which have been met with alleged high-handedness on the part of the Delhi police. Minority institutions have been feeling the heat for quite some time now after the NDA government took office for the second time and the assurances by leaders in the BJP have failed to cut any ice with the students of these universities. The shrill cries emanating from the Opposition ranks have also fallen on deaf ears.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru