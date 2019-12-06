Anglo-Indians in House

The proposal to do away with reservation for members of the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha is ill-considered. People from the community have served the nation with distinction in sectors like railways, post and telegraph, armed forces, nursing, hospitality and sports. It is a fact that the population of the Anglo-Indian community is reducing due to socioeconomic factors and migration. What is also significant is that many of those left behind are senior citizens who need social security measures. It is in the interest of such people that the present reservation for the community should be continued.
Nicholas Francis,
Madurai
