Anglo-Indian MPs

The Anglo-Indian community, a microscopic minority comprised mostly of Christians, has been nominating members both to Parliament and State Assemblies since the passage of the Constitution. The Centre’s decision to scrap the quota for the community’s members is discriminatory and a clear violation of the Constitution. This cruel move could leave the group with no representation, making it vulnerable. A civilised nation has to ensure that it safeguards the rights of all its minorities, irrespective of how small their numbers are.

J. Fernandez,

Kochi