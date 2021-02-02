Andamans plan

It is perplexing why the very few remaining pockets of pristine nature reserves, which are not only ecologically fragile but also home to vulnerable and ancient tribes, are being targeted in the name of development (Page 1, “A bullet through an island’s heart”, February 1.) We have a very long coastline, much of which is untouched by “sustainable development”. The people living in these coastal regions are yearning for such modern development. Any number of “Singapore-like cities” can be developed along the east or west coasts. And any part of the mainland coast is less vulnerable to natural calamities.

Even with the “development” so far, extensive damage has been caused to the archipelago. The Andamans need to be left alone and nature be allowed to flourish in all its glory. Let us preserve whatever is remaining of the little “heaven on earth”.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad