An opaque system

I share James Chau’s concern about rumours relating to the nCoV outbreak expressed in the article “A time for solidarity, not stigma” (Feb. 6). At the same time, we should also focus our attention on the grave lapses on the part of the Chinese authorities in the fight against the deadly virus. When an ophthalmologist in Wuhan posted a message online in December about some people diagnosed with SARS-like symptoms, Wuhan police reprimanded him for spreading rumours. China initiated the fight against the virus only after the infection started killing people after mid-January. The authorities misconstrued reality as rumour and allowed the virus to spread, giving it more than half a month. China has had the history and experience of SARS caused by a virus in the corona family. That virus also originated in the wet markets of China and yet, no action was taken against wildlife trade. And nCoV also originated from the notorious wet market in Wuhan and it has killed more than 500 people so far. To be blamed here is Chinese system, which lacks transparency and silences whistleblowers.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala