All is well in the House

It is natural for political parties to hurl allegations at each other during an election campaign (“BJP, Congress end stalemate”, Dec. 8). But personal rivalries and group factions have no role when parliamentarians assemble in Parliament. Otherwise, it would cause much chaos and stall progress in the House. When the country is facing many problems both internally and externally, avoiding such a stalemate is praiseworthy.
A.J. Rangarajanm,
Chennai
