All in the game

The Congress Party seems to have succumbed to its wish to regain power in Maharashtra. Further, Sharad Pawar’s tactics to rope in the Shiv Sena, which is keen to have the Chief Minister’s post, has led to the formation of an unlikely three-party coalition. Our only worry is that, like the Karnataka experience, the alliance does not prove to be costly for the common man. We also hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party is magnanimous enough to play the role of a responsible Opposition in the Assembly and there is no need for a midterm election (Front page, “Uddhav meets Pawar; coalition takes shape in Maharashtra,” Nov. 22).

N. Viswanathan,

Coimbatore

 

