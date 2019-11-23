All in the game

The Congress Party seems to have succumbed to its wish to regain power in Maharashtra. Further, Sharad Pawar’s tactics to rope in the Shiv Sena, which is keen to have the Chief Minister’s post, has led to the formation of an unlikely three-party coalition. Our only worry is that, like the Karnataka experience, the alliance does not prove to be costly for the common man. We also hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party is magnanimous enough to play the role of a responsible Opposition in the Assembly and there is no need for a midterm election (Front page, “Uddhav meets Pawar; coalition takes shape in Maharashtra,” Nov. 22).
Coimbatore
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.