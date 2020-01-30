Air India on sale

Air India was once the pride of the country and its fall from grace is on account of wrong policies followed by successive governments from time to time through which lucrative markets were gifted away to private players in civil aviation on a platter. Air India was allowed to bleed and die a natural death while private players prospered and expanded their operations with full government support. And the same thing is happening in the telecom sector as well, where government entities like BSNL and MTNL are now in the red because of the entry of private players. The government has been lax when it comes to taking care of some of the Public Sector Undertakings and allowing them to function without undue interference.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru