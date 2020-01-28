Letters

Adopted, and returned

It is really a cause for concern to note that many adopted children in India are being returned at an advanced stage (Front page, “It’s a long road for these adopted children,” Jan. 27). There is an urgent need to ensure effective sensitisation and prior counselling to parents desirous of adopting children. Adoption centres may also conduct preparatory grooming sessions. Post adoption, periodic monitoring is required. The existing legal framework may also be expanded to include “acclimatisation period” for both parties. This would prevent, to a large extent, rejection at an advanced stage. Adoption centres may also utilise the services of clinical psychologists. Further, it would be prudent to introduce capability and compatibility assessment, including in cases where the adopting entity is a single parent.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

