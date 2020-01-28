Adopted, and returned

It is really a cause for concern to note that many adopted children in India are being returned at an advanced stage (Front page, “It’s a long road for these adopted children,” Jan. 27). There is an urgent need to ensure effective sensitisation and prior counselling to parents desirous of adopting children. Adoption centres may also conduct preparatory grooming sessions. Post adoption, periodic monitoring is required. The existing legal framework may also be expanded to include “acclimatisation period” for both parties. This would prevent, to a large extent, rejection at an advanced stage. Adoption centres may also utilise the services of clinical psychologists. Further, it would be prudent to introduce capability and compatibility assessment, including in cases where the adopting entity is a single parent.
G. Ramasubramanyam,
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.