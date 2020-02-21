This refers to the article ‘ A mandate from the youthful multitudes’ (Op-ed page, Feb. 20). While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left no stone unturned in its blistering campaign with all the bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in action, AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal preferred to stick to the basics and sought votes on the basis of the performance of his government in the five years that they had been in power. As the writer avers, the scales were tilted in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a second time largely because the party had the unstinted support of the youth and the women. This groundswell of support was largely due to the AAP government’s attention on providing the basic necessities at subsidised prices to the voters and these facilities included, inter alia, electricity, potable water and mohalla clinics. The patronage of the youth was cultivated through the AAP’s sharp focus on education, it’s monitoring of the fee rates in private schools and colleges, etc.

C.V. Aravind,

Chennai