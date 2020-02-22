AAP’s rise

22 February 2020 01:20 IST

The ascendancy of the Aam Aadmi Party is staggering indeed. In little over seven years since its launch, the party has made giant strides in Indian politics, and today it has become an unassailable and irrefutable political force. The AAP’s resounding win in the recent elections in Delhi has certainly given the impression that the party has pitched itself to be reckoned as a strong national political alternative, but it is at present unclear how fast it will be able to spread its wings across the country and grow further (“A mandate from the youthful multitudes,” Feb. 20). Backed by a gratified governance during its previous regime, the party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal has a point or two to prove himself that he has better ideas than Narendra Modi to govern India and solve the problems of the masses. The secret to becoming a brand identity is to win hearts and Mr. Kejriwal did it wonderfully. From free electricity, free water, free public transport for women to good hospitals and schools, to better education and governance, Mr. Kejriwal did everything that was assured in AAP’s manifesto. Thus, the government laid the foundation of ‘Brand Kejriwal’ and found the approval of Delhi voters.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

