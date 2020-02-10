AAP again?

This refers to the report, “Exit polls predict AAP’s return in Delhi” (Feb. 9). If this turns out to be true, it will be a massive blow to the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo’s arrogance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi campaign. After realising that the Modi wave didn’t work in the earlier Assembly polls, the BJP went back to its tried and trusted formula of aggressive polarisation, in a bid to win the Delhi election. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, kept the focus of his campaign on his incumbent government’s welfare model. The Delhi voters seem to have preferred water, power and jobs to citizenship based on religion. The BJP’s carpet-bombing efforts may have proved unsuccessful.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

Apart from a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the projections also forecast a rout for the Congress and an improvement in the BJP’s tally. If the exit polls prove correct, that would suggest that the BJP’s high-voltage polarising campaign had limited success, while the AAP’s strategy of focussing on its good governance record in the last five years has paid off.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru