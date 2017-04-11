Aadhaar concerns

There is mirror-like clarity in the points of the article, “Clarity and facts on the ground” (April 10), where the writer has also voiced the concerns of thousands of citizens over the lack of involvement by the Supreme Court on issues involving our privacy and fundamental rights. Even as one was despairing over how it handled the demonetisation process, its conduct as far as Aadhaar is concerned is even more saddening. The public has been totally ditched. The government has completely overwhelmed the top court in its efforts to create a surveillance state, which is ominous. The court appears to be clearly avoiding taking up issues of live conflict between the people and the government.

M. Balakrishnan, Bengaluru