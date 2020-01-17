A split Opposition

The pitiable plight of the Congress Party was most accurately depicted in the cartoon (Jan. 15). While some regional parties of importance have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they have refused to come under the Congress umbrella. This sends a strong message that the Congress may have to either contest alone in the upcoming elections or play second fiddle to regional parties as has happened before. The party’s failure to project a young and promising leader outside the Gandhi clan is the most obvious reason for this debacle. Also, scams, criminal cases against its leaders and lack of a definite political vision have been its undoing. It also strikes one that regional parties were waiting for a chance to show what they can do without Congress.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu