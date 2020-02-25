25 February 2020 00:05 IST

It was a spineless show by India against New Zealand in the opening Test at Wellington as the Kiwis vanquished the visitors with a thoroughly professional display. Winning or losing a game is common in any sport, but the manner in which you lose it is a matter of concern, especially when it happens to be a formidable side like India. Incidentally, this was India’s first defeat in the World Test Championship, coming after two inept batting efforts. The age-old problem of Indian batsmen crumbling against top quality pace bowling on foreign wickets was on full view in this Test. Indian players have to pull up their socks if at all they have to win the second Test and square the series, and save the blushes. This Indian team has potential, but lacks in self-belief at the moment.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

