A sitting judge praises the PM

25 February 2020 00:05 IST

This refers to the news “Mishra draws flak for praising PM” (Feb. 24). Judiciary is entrusted with providing justice without bias, partiality or favouritism. But, to the contrary, Justice Arun Mishra threw all caution to the winds and was all praise for Prime Minister Modi while addressing a gathering of judges from foreign countries, the act of which has not only belittled his reputation as a sitting judge in the Supreme Court, it also dwarfed the stature of Indian judiciary. The Collegium of the Supreme Court should consider removing him or retiring him compulsorily forthwith.

Manoharan Muthuswamy

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

By praising the Prime Minister, Justice Mishra has sullied and degraded his post, ignoring the fact that the judiciary is independent. Such acts by judges make people lose confidence in the judiciary. Justice Mishra should now recuse himself from all cases involving the government, as clouds of suspicion will hover on his future verdicts. It will be relevant here to quote author and diplomat, Caroline Kennedy: “The bed lock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we have to have an independent judiciary, judges who can make decisions independent of political winds that are blowing”.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai