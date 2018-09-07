A momentous verdict

more-in

This is an emotional day for the LGBTQ community and a big step forward for India (“SC decriminalises homosexuality, says history owes LGBTQ community an apology”, Sept. 6, online). While partially striking down Section 377 is a significant development, the bigger challenge is to now change attitudes. The court has pronounced a remarkable judgment and has done its job; it is now up to us to do our job by letting go of our own prejudices. We must join hands with the LGBTQ community so that every day, and not just the day of the verdict, feels like an occasion to celebrate freedom and our constitutional rights.

Jensita Grace L.,

Bengaluru

Majoritarian morality cannot dictate constitutional morality. History has been created, justice has been delivered. The legal fraternity has taken a step towards equality, a step that could not be taken earlier due to the lack of political will. This is why people’s faith in the judiciary remains strong and this is why we need judicial activism.

Aayush Jain,

Jaipur

It is wonderful that some people can virtually restart their lives from now. There is a long road ahead in building a society that accepts love in all its forms. A conscious attempt is needed to ensure that the LGBTQ community is not discriminated against in public spaces, hospitals and workplaces. It is time to educate the masses about the difference between gender and sexuality. It’s also time for filmmakers to stop stereotyping the community.

Sahithi Andoju,

Hyderabad

I am still shocked that it took us so long to move past a regressive Section that we borrowed from Britain and which Britain itself changed many decades ago! I am shocked that we still live in a society where the LGBTQ community still had to fight for its rights despite the existence of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The court has said homosexuality is not a mental disorder. This is significant as many people force homosexuals to “change” their sexual orientation.

Shashank Bhardwaj,

Bettiah

I am incredibly happy to have witnessed the making of history. India has taken a giant leap towards modernity, acceptance and equality. I can proudly say that I was a part of the era that began this wonderful change for the better. My hope for the future is that we will eventually move towards a society with less stigma and discrimination.

Raghavi Kasa,

Bengaluru