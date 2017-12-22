A good call

India has taken a principled stand (“India votes for talks on Jerusalem,” December 22). Coming as it does on the heels of the U.S.’s acknowledgement that India is a “leading global power”, this decision reaffirms India’s time-tested independent policy on the Israel-Palestine dispute. This calibrated action will have a positive impact on the stature of India as a global power. Even as it improves its strategic and economic relations with the U.S., India should take cognisance of the U.S.’s aggressive ‘America first’ policy and try to improve its bilateral relations with all major powers, including China.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

India has sent a clear and unequivocal message that its policy on the Israel-Palestine dispute has always remained independent and does not, after all, tilt in favour of Israel. In recent years, India has entered into a robust strategic partnership with Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too visited the country. India’s closer defence ties with Israel over the years have given rise to the perception that it’s compromising its traditional policy on the Israel-Palestine dispute, but its vote now shows how this is not true. It is time for the international community to strive to create an independent Palestine state, for it holds the key to a peaceful West Asia.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan