A fallen idol

The report that Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi will defend Myanmar in the International Court of Justice (World page, Dec. 11) comes as a great irony, considering that she was once an acclaimed champion of democratic aspirations in her country who was imprisoned by a highly repressive regime for more than a decade. It is a sad, paradoxical reality that an individual who once had fought boldly and non-violently against her nation’s military rulers is today defending the same regime, which is alleged to have committed genocidal acts against some minority populations of her country. The free-thinking world would surely any day wish to see the outspoken Ms. Suu Kyi of the past rather than the silent Mr. Suu Kyi of the present who, for reasons best known to her, has now fully compromised on her lofty principles of upholding peace, democracy and human rights of all, across the world.

A. Mohan,

Chennai