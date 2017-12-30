A contentious move

While the triple talaq Bill may or may not prove to be a tool for gender equality, it certainly appears to have been drafted without adequate thought (“Lok Sabha passes triple talaq Bill”, Dec. 29). It is not clear if a woman who wishes to stay in a marriage would want the man to be sent to jail. Indeed, whether it be the various government schemes intending to financially help families get their daughters married upon turning 18 or bringing in laws to keep women in obviously loveless marital bonds, the idea behind these moves seems to be to portray marriage as the be-all and end-all of a woman’s life. Moreover, a relationship which one is intent on leaving is as doomed as that in which criminal charges are brought by one against the other. The law should have more serious things to do than of trying to save irreparable marital bonds. Instead, we need laws which allow for both marriages as well as their dissolution to take place in a less complicated and quick manner.

Firoz Ahmad,

Delhi

This marks a watershed moment for Muslim women. This is, no doubt, a step in the right direction to empower women. The dignity of women prevails over religious considerations. So, it is strange that the Opposition parties have mounted an orchestrated protest against this Bill, which is clearly misplaced. Perhaps their protest is directed more against the Bharatiya Janata Party than against the move to criminalise this outlawed practice.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

The passage of the Bill has received mixed responses. The Centre’s justification is commendable. However, divorce, despite being a family affair, has now been pushed into the criminal sphere for Muslims in India. There needs to be a more sensible and inclusive approach to deal with the issue.

Prathab K.,

Chennai

There are no two opinions that the practice of triple talaq is against all canons of justice. However, it needs to be recalled that the Supreme Court judges were themselves not unanimous on certain aspects of the issue. This is a tricky subject and needs to be tackled cautiously. There is a need for wider consultations; hasty moves will only evoke suspicion that this is a precursor to bring in a uniform civil code. Criminalising triple talaq seems to be a case of overreach. It is perhaps self-defeating too, as the husband who is to provide alimony will be in prison.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru